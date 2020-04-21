The Kano State Ministry of Health on Monday says the state has recorded 23 additional cases of COVID-19 virus infection.

It also says in its verified Twitter handle@KNSMOH that the fresh cases have put the number of infected persons in the state at 59.

“The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 infection.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 59 with one death”, the ministry said.

The ministry further urged the people to stay-at-home to “break the chain of the COVID-19 transmission.”

“We must state that we are more courageous than ever in a bid to contain this pandemic.”

