American Rapper and Businessman, Kanye west has now reached the billionaire status according to Forbes.

The magazine said that the rapper has $17 million in cash, $35 million in stocks, $81 million in ‘buildings and improvements’ and $21 million in land based off documents.

The publication valued Kanye‘s assets at just over a billion which allegedly displeased him and he sent them a text, saying “It’s not a billion but $3.3 billion, since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

According to Forbes, this is how he was evaluated: “$140 million: Yeezy (stake multiplied x10), $102 million: Real estate, $90 million: Music catalog and G.O.O.D Music imprint, $35 million: Stocks, $17 million: Cash.”

