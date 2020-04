A middle-aged woman and her two children, both under 10, have been burnt to death in a fire disaster that occured inside their one-room apartment at Alikor estate in Choba, Rivers State.

The incident happened in the early hours of today. The fire is suspected to have been caused by the adulterated kerosene she poured into her cooking stove. Their bodies have been evacuated.

