On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte of Philippine ordered police and military in the country to kill anyone who violates the coronavirus lockdown measures.

Duterte gave the warning in a televised address, saying it was necessary for the citizens to follow home quarantine measures and added that the abuse of medical workers would be considered a serious crime.

Reuters reported that the president said, “My orders to the police and military … if there is trouble and there’s an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead.

“Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you.”

The warning is coming after police reportedly clashed and arrested protesters in Manila’s Quezon City on Wednesday over the alleged lack of supplies given to the area.

Manilla, the capital of Philippines houses more than 57 million people and is currently under a month-long lockdown.

On Tuesday, the country recorded its largest daily increase of infections and deaths. In the early hours of today, COVID-19 cases were at 2,311, with 96 deaths.

On Wednesday, Duterte reportedly said, “It is getting worse. So once again I’m telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen.”

However, the country’s national police chief reportedly said no one would actually be shot.

