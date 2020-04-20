Following speculations from Nigerians about the influential position of the Late Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari, to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kayari who died of complications arising from COVID-19 infection, Governor Bello described the late Kyari as President Buhari’s loyal and dedicated aide.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the governor said the ex-Chief of Staff has left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill over time both within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria in general.

He noted that the former CoS was a great politician who never sought for any elective position and a great diplomat who was never an ambassador during his sojourn here on earth.

“We look at him as a patriot, a great diplomat but he was never an ambassador, a great politician but he never sought for any elective position, a great technocrat and a great lawyer.

“Somebody who was very passionate about this country. He has done his own part, he has made his own contribution and left a very big shoe.

“I hope and pray that Mr President will get somebody who can fill in this vacuum. We wish him an eternal rest,” Governor Bello said.

When asked if Kyari was a cabal in President Buhari’s presidency considering how influential he was in the cabinet, governor Bello replied in the affirmative.

Although he said it depend on how one views the question, he however maintained that Kyari stepped on toes while discharging his duties in the interest of President Buhari and the country.

The governor explained that in politics, extreme loyal and the ability to deliver based on an unquestionable character were ingredients in public service.

“Like you know and those of us in authority, loyalty is number one. Secondly, your ability and character to discharge the duties and responsibilities discharged on you is one other thing. Mallam Abba Kyari was very loyal to Mr President, very diligent, a professional per excellence and he is very passionate about the progress and development of Nigeria, not only to our party the APC but Nigeria in general.

“So such a person, if he is carrying out his duties and responsibilities, surely there is no way you will not step on toes one way or the other to ensure that the job is done. So if he stepped on toes in one way or the other, it is just to ensure that he serves Mr President diligently, that he did very well.

“You will have one or two persons that are loyal to you who are ready to dare the devil and ensure that the job is done. So if you call it a cabal, it depends on the angle you are looking at it from,” he said.

“He took a lot of bullets and took a lot of responsibility for that. So there is no regret and there is no apology to that effect. In due course, we are going to miss this great Nigerian who sacrificed it all to ensure that we have the much modest achievement that we have today. So if you say cabal, in one way or the other yes.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

