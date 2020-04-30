A 31-year-old woman slipped on the grass and fell from a 115-foot cliff to her death while posing for a picture in Turkey.

Kazakh native Olesya Suspitsyna perished in front of her female friend who was taking the photograph in the tourist city of Antalya in the south-west of the country.

The incident occurred on Sunday after the government lifted the coronavirus quarantine in the city.

Reports say the women went for a walk to the popular Duden Park, known for its scenic waterfalls, after weeks of the stay-at-home order.

During the walk, Olesya decided to take a photo on the edge of a cliff with the waterfalls in the background.

She climbed over the safety fence and started posing for the image in front of her friend, who has not been named.

At one point, Olesya slipped on the grass, lost her balance and dropped off the 115 foot (35 metre) cliff to her death, according to reports.

Her terrified friend called emergency services.

Later Olesya’s body was found and pulled out of the water by local rescuers.

Turkish police investigated the case and concluded it was an accident, the victim’s relatives said.

Olesya worked as a tour guide in the city for the last five years.

