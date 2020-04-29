The Police Command in Niger State have arrested one Fatima Sani, 37, in Gobirawa, for allegedly stabbing her mother-in-law to death.
The Commissioner of police in the state, Adamu Usman, said the suspect had a misunderstanding with her husband, Sani Umaru, on April 23, which resulted to divorce.
The suspect alleged that her mother-in-law, Aishatu Umaru, 70, instigated her son to divorce her. It was based on this assumption that she traced the mother in-law to her village and stabbed her to death.