Another death from the COVID-19 disease has been confirmed by the Lagos State government.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

As of Friday, April 10, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

Of the 17 cases, Abayomi confirmed that eight were in Lagos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 166.

The commissioner also noted that three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

