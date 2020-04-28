Weeks after testing positive to COVID-19, Barrister Babajide Arije dies of the novel CoronaVirus.

When President Buhari announced 4 weeks ago that Lagos state is going to be on a lockdown, late Babajide as a good citizen complied with that directive by staying at home with his family.

He stayed at home, washed his hands and observed social distancing until last week.

He had the need to go and pick some groceries from his estate super market and that was how his story changed.

Apparently he came in contact with some one that had the virus at the super market and that was how his story changed forever.

He became ill last week and his condition was made worse that he had an underlying illness which exacerbated and complicated the whole thing.

He struggled to breath at one point, was evacuated by NCDC from his residence yesterday and gave up ghost the same yesterday at the Landmark isolation center in Lekki yesterday.

He would have been 60 years tomorrow.

Aside being a good family man Babajide Arije Esq his sad passing away reminds us the ruthlessness of this virus and how vulnerable we all are to it.

