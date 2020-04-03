The family of soul singer, Bill Withers have announced that the singer has succumb to heart complications at the age of 81.

The family said the 1970s soul singer with hit songs like “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean On Me” died on Monday, March 30, in Los Angeles.

A statement from his family reads:

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Withers stopped recording in 1985, however, his songs remained a major influence on R&B and hip-hop.

He left behind his wife, Marcia Johnson and their two children, Todd and Kori.

