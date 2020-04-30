On Wednesday, Eyo Eminue, a university lecturer in Akwa Ibom State University, has been arraigned before a magistrate in Uyo for alleged defamatory remarks on Facebook against the vice- chancellor of his school.

He was arraigned alongside an administrative officer, directorate of information in the school, Iquo Okon on a three-count charge.

They were accused of defaming the character of the vice-chancellor, Eno Ibanga, on Facebook.

Both Mr Eminue, 39, and Mrs Okon, 46, were arrested and detained by the police before their arraignment. Their mugshots have been published on Twitter.

The police told the court that the duo created a Facebook page called “SOS – Akwa Ibom State University/Government Pay Our Salaries” which they allegedly used in defaming the character of the vice-chancellor, Mr Ibanga.

The Facebook created was created to put pressure on the vice-chancellor and the university management to pay some of its workers their 16 months salaries.

”Farewell to a nasty, vindictive, wicked, heartless, shameless, most corrupt and the worst VC AKSU has ever produced” is among some of the remarks, the police said the two officials made against the vice -chancellor.

They were granted N3 million bail and the case adjourned to June 8, 2020.

Mr Eminue and Mrs Okon are, however, said to be among over 200 workers, both teaching and non-teaching staff, hurriedly recruited in 2014 to enable the university meet the requirement for accreditation with the National Universities Commission.

