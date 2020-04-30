Owing to the violation of the lockdown regulation by the government as part of efforts to contain CoronaVirus, 60 youths were arrested on Wednesday by the Lagos State Task Force on COVID-19 at a surprise party venue at Abule Egba.

The suspects were said to have gathered at 84 Parks and Gardens, Idi-Oparun Bus Stop, opposite Abattoir in violation of the lockdown order put in place to prevent further spread of the novel Coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

According to the spokesperson for the Lagos State Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA), Bola Ajao, the team stormed the venue after a tip-off from a concerned citizen.

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, expressed shock that despite the enlightenment and advocacy of the state on social distancing and staying at home, some people can still devised unholistic means to gather and merry when lives are been lost daily across the globe.

