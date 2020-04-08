A total of 321 offenders have been arrested by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for violating the restriction order in some states.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem revealed in a statement on Tuesday that the arrests were carried out between March 30 and April 6.

The suspects were arrested for various offences such as overloading their vehicles with excess passengers and violation of the social distance directive.

The Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, therefore, called on motorists to desist from the act of overloading.

He also warned passengers not to board any vehicle already carrying more than the expected number of persons.

According to Oyeyemi, everybody must be at alert and maintain maximum health and safety guidelines as any compromise might be dangerous and could lead to an undue escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

