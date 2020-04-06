Following the violation of restriction orders by the Lagos State Government due to the widespread of COVID-19, famous Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz, have been sentenced to 14 days community service.

Funke Akindele and her husband were charged to court for violating restriction orders in Lagos.

On the 6th of April, 2020 at about 11am, Funke Akindele Bello and her husband Abdul Rasheed Bello were arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court 1 Ogba on one count charge.

They were brought to Court by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation, DCP Yetunde Longe.

The prosecuting team was lead by the Hon Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The charge was read to the accused persons by the Court and they pleaded guilty.

Having been found guilty as charged, they were sentenced as follows:

The defendants are to pay a fine of 100,000 each, sentenced to 14 days community service, three hours per day, excluding Saturday and Sunday; each Defender shall visit 10 important public places within Lagos State to educate the public on the consequences of non compliance with the restriction order; and they must submit the names and phone numbers of every person who attended the party.

They shall be placed on isolation by the State Government to determine their COVID-19 status. Failure to abide by the above directives shall attract more severe punishments.

The brief facts of the case as contained in the charge are:

On 04/04/2020, the two accused persons held a party at their residents with over twenty persons in attendance contrary to the social distancing directives made in pursuant to Regulation 8(1)(a) and (b) & 17(1)(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 and therefore committed an offence under Section 58 of the Public Health Law Cap P16 Vol. 9, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of Lagos State Police Command following a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry in an Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband Abdul Rasheed Bello.

In a statement on Monday, Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana noted that Azeez Fashola a.k.a Naira Marley is now in police custody.

According to DSP Elkana, the singer will also be charged to Court for violating the restriction orders.

He further revealed that the command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, expressed his profound gratitude to Lagosians and other well meaning Nigerians that spoke up against the violations, stressing that together the nation can stop the spread of coronavirus.

