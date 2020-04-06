Celebrated Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, AbdulRasheed Bello popularly known as JJSkillz, have pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of hosting a gathering of 20 persons and over, contrary to the social distancing directives of the Lagos State Government.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that following a violation of the lockdown orders in the state as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele and her husband were charged to court in Lagos.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, had confirmed the Nollywood star’s arrest on Sunday, noting that it was predicated on a viral video showing a large number of persons mainly in the entertainment industry partying at a certain location.

Details to follow

-Ekomobong Okopido

