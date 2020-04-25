A 43-year old man, Taiwo Eluyemi, has been killed by one of his neighbors at their residence at No. 7 Taiwo Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State, for sending them out of his apartment while trying to watch movies on Wednesday.

According to reports, the deceased made the move in compliance with social distancing rule to curtail the spread of coronavirus, however, one of them, identified as Habeeb, was upset by his action and waylaid him on Thursday and hacked him to death.

The 23-year old son of a prophetess has since been arrested. The late Eluyemi was allegedly brutally murdered with axes by Habib and two others.

Eluyemi’s approach was said to have angered Habeeb, resulting in an altercation between them on Wednesday but some people intervened and both parties went their separate ways only for the suspect to attack him on Thursday.

Police sources said that the suspect may be a member of a secret cult and he might have invited his fellow cult members to carry out the dastardly act

