The Delta State Police command reports that an unknown soldier shot an unidentified young man dead in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Ugbuwangue community in Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, on the second day of the lockdown directive issued by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Police authorities in the state confirmed the killing saying they have commenced an investigation into the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, however, noted that the details of the incident were unclear.

She said, “Yes, it is true. It just happened today, as I was told, and there is not much information yet.”He explained that he attended a meeting held at the office of the Police Area Commander in Warri, over the incident.

According to Tidi, representatives of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, as well as the community head and the head of the victim’s family were present.

On what was discussed at the meeting, he said they demanded that the soldier be prosecuted while assurances were given that the security official would be brought to justice.

“They (army authorities) assured the family; they assured me as the council chairman that they are going into the matter swiftly to ensure that the perpetrator of this crime is brought to book and of courses, they also promised to keep the family members posted regularly on how they go about their investigation,” the local government chairman said.

He added, “Everywhere is calm now. The matter is still under investigation and don’t forget there is a ‘stay at home’ order.

“The compliance level thus far in the local government has been quite impressive if not for this reported incident. We are just calling on our people to remain calm. ”

