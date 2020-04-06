Prominent Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, have been found guilty by the court and have been sentenced to 14 days community service and fined N100,000 each.

The actress and her husband were charged to court for violating restriction orders in Lagos State.

Today at about 11am, Funke Akindele Bello and her husband Abdul Rasheed Bello were arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court 1 Ogba on one count charge, bordering on violating the restriction order imposed on the state.

Detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation, DCP Yetunde Longe, brought the couple to the court.

The prosecuting team was lead by the Hon Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The couple pleaded guilty when the Court read the charge to them.

Having been found guilty of the charge, the sentence was read as follows:

The defendants are to pay a fine of 100,000 each, sentenced to 14 days community service, three hours per day, excluding Saturday and Sunday; each Defender shall visit 10 important public places within Lagos State to educate the public on the consequences of non compliance with the restriction order; and they must submit the names and phone numbers of every person who attended the party. They shall be placed on isolation by the State Government to determine their COVID-19 status. Failure to abide by the above directives shall attract more severe punishments.

The couple were arrested by operatives of Lagos State Police Command after a viral video showing a crowd mainly in the entertainment industry in Amen Estate, along Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki axis, Lagos celebrating a birthday party organised by Funke Akindele Bello and her husband Abdul Rasheed Bello.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley has turned himself in and will be subsequently charged to court. The command has also launched a manhunt to track others present at the party.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu thanked Nigerians for speaking up against the violations, stressing that together the nation can stop the spread of COVID-19.

