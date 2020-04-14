Two Caverton pilots, Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari who were remanded in prison custody for defying the executive order of Governor Nyesom Wike to check the spread of coronavirus in Rivers state, have been granted bail by a Chief Magistrate court.

Bail was also granted to the 10 passengers they flew into the state.

Chief Magistrate D.D . Ihua-Maduenyi who presided over the case, granted the request after listening to the bail application of the pilots’ counsel.

The pilots were granted N1m bail each and are expected to provide a surety who must be a management staff of Caverton Helicopters.

The Magistrate also ruled that the surety must own a landed property in Port Harcourt and ensure the two pilots attend trial.

The passengers who were granted bail of N500,000, were also directed to present two sureties who must be management staff of Caverton Helicopters. The sureties will also ensure the accused persons turn up for trial.

The case has been adjourned to May 19, 2020.

