The Lagos State Government has withdrawn the charges filed against singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and a former governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Today, Naira Marley as well as Mr and Mrs Gbadamosi were arraigned before a magistrate court in Ogba for defying the social distancing order of the governor.

These individuals were among the guests that attended a birthday party organized by Nollywood actress. Funke Akindele at her residence in the Lekki area of Lagos.

One of the defence counsel, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa spoke to journalists after the arraignment. He disclosed that the state government decided to withdraw the charges after the singer and the politician agreed to offer an apology to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for defying the stay at home directive.

