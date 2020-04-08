Today, Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley was arraigned before a magistrate court at Ogba, Lagos for violating the lockdown and social distancing order in the state.

Naira Marley was one of the guests that attended the birthday party organized by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele over the weekend.

Despite the lockdown currently imposed on the state, Naira Marley’s fans, popularly called Marlians were present in court to show him support.

This isn’t the first time that Naira Marley will be arraigned in court. Last year, he was arraigned on charges of fraud and other internet-related offences. During that period, his court appearances were always characterized by the presence of his fans showing him support.

However, after the arraignment today, it was disclosed that the Lagos State Government granted Naira Marley pardon.

