Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has turned himself in at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

This was made known by the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Bala Elkana.

Mr. Elkana confirmed this, saying, “Naira Marley arrived the SCID office on Monday afternoon April 6, and has been interrogated. He will also be charged to court for violating the restriction orders.”

Earlier today, the police revealed that the command has launched a manhunt for the remaining persons who attended the party organized by actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC-Skillz over the weekend.

