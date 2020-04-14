Yesterday, a farmer identified as Eric Olowokande allegedly punched his wife, Mojere Olowokande to death following a misunderstanding at their home in Ondo state.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday, April 13 , at Yaba Street, Idanre, in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, over a domestic misunderstanding.

It was gathered that Olowokande ran from the house into the farm after discovering that his wife was no longer breathing, in order to evade arrest by the police.

The corpse of the woman has been deposited at General Hospital, Idanre.

The State Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO), Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident. He said that the couple had a misunderstanding when the wife slumped.

According to Ikoro, efforts to revive the woman were not successful as she was confirmed dead in the hospital and her remains deposited at the morgue.

Ikoro, however, said that the suspect has been arrested while investigation would continue.

