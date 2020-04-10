The Police have arrested a man, Joshua Abraham, 43, for stealing a new born baby placenta in Ibafo, Ogun State.

The suspect was arrested following report by one Raliha Zakara, the grandmother of the baby, at Ibafo Police station.

She alleged that the suspect, who happened to be her neighbor, came to the hospital where her daughter was delivered of the baby and posed as the father of the new baby, demanded for the placenta and it was handed over to him by the nurse on duty.

When the suspect collected the placenta, he took it away on the pretense that he was going to bury it.

When the grandmother of the baby got to the hospital and was informed that the suspect had collected the Placenta, she quickly confronted him, but was told that it has been buried.

However, when the grandmother insisted on seeing where he buried it, she discovered that he hid the placenta but showed her where he buried a dead rat instead.

The suspect was later discovered to have once been arrested for defrauding a police officer and a pastor of huge sum of money under the pretence of procuring Canadian visa for them, stressing that the case is pending in court.

The suspect later took the detectives to where he hid the placenta and it was recovered.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

