Justice Joyce Abdulmaleek of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Thursday sentenced a 40- year-old drug dealer, Abiodun Adebisi, to three years in prison for unlawfully trafficking 14.5 kg of psychotropic substance.

Abdulmaleek said that she convicted and sentenced Adebisi based on the evidence before her.

“I hope that this sentence will serve as a lesson to the convict and others intending to embark on similar venture that there is punishment for crime.

“Therefore, Adebisi is sentenced to three years in prison. All the exhibits found with the convict are forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” the judge stated.

Earlier, counsel to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Raphael Himinkaiye, had told the court that the convict was arraigned on a charge of unlawful dealing in psychotropic substance

Himinkaiye said the defendant committed the offence on March 16, 2018, at Omitowoju area of Ibadan.

He said NDLEA operatives acted on information from some people in the neighbourhood, adding that Adebisi was apprehended with a sack containing the 14.5 kg of psychotropic substance.

The prosecutor added that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11 (C ) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 of the Law of Federation, 2004.

