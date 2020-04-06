The police in Osun State, on Monday, arraigned a 30-year-old man, Fatai Ganiyu, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting one Odeyemi Odeyinka with a stick.

Ganiyu, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of assault to which he, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 4 at 10:30 am. at Gbelenkan area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant assaulted one Odeyemi Odeyinka by using a stick to hit his lower jaw, which caused him serious injury.

He said that the defendant also obstructed Insp. Akinpelu OlaOluwa while he was performing his lawful duty.

Osanyintuyi said that the offence contravened Sections 355 and 356 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olowoyo Ifedayo, applied for bail for the defendant in the most liberal terms, promising that his client would not jump bail, but would provide responsible sureties.

The Magistrate, Mr Joseph Owolawi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi said that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 11, for mention.

