One Johnbosco Ejiogu from Umudagu, Mbieri, Imo State, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother, Pauline Ejiogu, and subsequently attempted to take his own life.

According to the State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, the suspected shortly after stabbing his mother, set the house they were both locked in, ablaze.

However, both suspect and victim were rescued by the police who responded to a distress call from one of the family members.

Although the reason for the suspect’s action is yet unknown, the police revealed that after a preliminary investigation, they found out that an altercation ensued between both son and mother, which later prompted the son to stab her.

The mother has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while his son is cooling off in police detention.

