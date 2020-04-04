Few hours ago, reports emerged that a 55-year-old man died at the the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) as a result of complications from coronavirus.

Information obtained by Punch reveals that the man hid his travel history from health workers at the hospital.

The hospital only got to know about his coronavirus status when a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was done on his blood posthumously and it came back positive.

“Fingerprint antibody test was done on him, confirming his COVID-19 infection,” a source told Punch.

A source told punch that the man who was hypertensive and diabetic was presented to LUTH’s emergency unit on Thursday night with “malaise, tremors, and fever,” and was also diagnosed acute chronic kidney disease and sepsis.

Reports indicate that the man did not reveal his travel history and also did not disclose if he had contact with any coronavirus-infected person. Rather, he told the doctors that he had no history of coughs, sore throat, joint pains or diarrhoea.

When the patient arrived at the hospital, he was sent to the ‘spillover unit’ due to limited bed space. But a junior doctor at the Accident and Emergency Unit reviewed his case after he developed complications. The junior doctor later notified the Senior Registrar of his suspicion.

According Punch’s source:

“After the Senior Registrar reviewed his case and confronted him with their findings, the man revealed the true story about his travels and his fear that he might have contracted COVID-19. “He confessed that he had been coughing and that he had returned from Holland two weeks ago, where he had gone for follow-up treatment after a renal transplant he also had there.”

The man died in the early hours of Friday morning, April 3, and his corpse was taken away by NCDC officials.

After the man’s death and a confrontation, his family confessed that they hid information about possibility of his infection with COVID-19 infection because they were scared he would be rejected by the hospital.

This, alongside another in Edo State, brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Nigeria to four.

