Rasaq Babalola has been arrested by Police operatives from Idimu Division in Lagos for allegedly conspiring and deploying assassins to eliminate his neighbour, Emeka Anozie, over Covid-19 palliatives during the lockdown.

His wife identified as Mama Raheem fled after the crime.

The incident happened at Agbo Komolafe Street, Unity Estate, Idimu area of Egbeda, Lagos, where they reside.

The suspect, Rasaq, has been arrested and detained at the Police Station while efforts were being made to arrest his wife, who he said fled after the plot was foiled and the assassins had escaped.

Trouble was said to have started after the victim, Emeka Anozie, engaged the services of a chef to cook food in order to share to people in their neighborhood as palliative during the current lockdown.The couple was said not to be happy over the benevolence to the people and attempted to stop Anozie but he ignored them. He went on, cooked the food and shared to the people around.

According to Anozie, later after the incident, Rasaq’s children were disturbing in the compound throwing stones at his window and he went to their mother to ask her to control their children since they were living upstairs in order not to destroy things in his apartment. The woman flared up and threatened to deal with him.

Anozie said the next day, some armed men, about 14 of them, invaded his apartment, beat him to stupor, collected his phones, then brought him out to take him away with their waiting Toyota car before people in their neighbourhood frustrated them and they escaped.

Mr. Anozie then rushed to the Police in the pool of blood and he was referred to the hospital, where he was being treated when he received information that armed men in Military uniforms invaded his apartment looking for him in order to eliminate him.

However, when they did not see him, they attacked two of his younger brothers, destroyed his two televisions, other properties inside, looted his safe containing huge sums of money and escaped. He said that the operation was led by both Rasaq and his wife now at large.

When Rasaq was contacted, he admitted that he hired assassins including the armed soldiers to attack Mr. Anozie and blamed everything on his wife and in-laws, who he said arranged the whole thing.

It was gathered that it was not the first time such had been done on the tenants, who had lived in the house in the past, before the current incident happened.

