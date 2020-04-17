Former super eagles star and international footballer, Dickson Etuhu has been banned from all football activities in Sweden for five years after he was involved in a match-fixing scandal.

Etuhu, an ex-Manchester City and Fulham midfielder, 37, was accused of offering a bribe to his former AIK Stockholm team-mate Kenny Stamatopoulos to fix a game against Gothenburg in May 2017.

Etuhu reportedly offered about £180,000 to the Reserve goalkeeper Stamatopoulos to under-perform after an injury to the club’s first choice.

In November 2019, he was found guilty of attempting to fix a match between IFK Gothenburg and AIK in 2017. Etuhu was fined and ordered to serve a period of probation but avoided a prison sentence.

The Swedish Football Association has now moved to ban the 37-year-old Etuhu and the former IFK Rössjöholm player Alban Jusufi for “deliberately trying to persuade an Allsvenskan player to under-perform in one of their team’s matches”.

According to a statement from the Swedish FA:

“The Disciplinary Board has decided to suspend two people because they have deliberately tried to persuade a football player to underperform in one of the team’s matches. “Through their actions, these people have violated the anti-match fixing regulations, and they are therefore suspended for five years. “The ban includes training, competing or performing any assignments in any sports.”

This implies that Etuhu will not be allowed to play any part in football in the Scandinavian country until April 13, 2025.

Etuhu built his international football career in England, where he played for Norwich, Sunderland, Manchester City, Blackburn, and Fulham.

He moved to AIK in Sweden in 2015 where he played for two seasons before sealing a move to IFK Rössjöholm and retiring in 2017.

Etuhu made 33 appearances for Nigeria between 2007 and 2011.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

