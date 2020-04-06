The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested a suspected ritualist and recovered a coffin and fetish items from the shrine.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, said late last month, at about 6am, some residents of Panuse area, Okoafo, reported that one Dona Asogbo, 30 and Peter Alogbo had turned an uncompleted building in the community into a rituals den.

“That their activities has instilled fear and panic in the community. A team of Police officers, led by the Divisional Police Officer, visited the scene.

The principal suspect, Dona Asogba, was arrested while his partner took to his heels. A mini size wooden coffin and all sorts of fetish items were recovered from the shrine.

The shrine is suspected to be used for criminal purposes. Investigation is ongoing,” Elkana said.

