A 46-year-old woman, Stella Idris, her 16-year-old son, Miracle and one 18-year-old Ebube Ebuka, have been arrested by officers of the Niger State Police Command for allegedly abducting and attempting to sell a four-year-old boy in Suleja local government area of the state.

According to a statement released by the command, the father of the four-year-old boy had reported to the A’ Division in Suleja when he discovered that his son was missing.

A team of policemen upon receipt of the complaint began their investigation after which they trailed the group based on suspicion, to the place where the transaction was supposed to take place.

When the alleged buyer saw the police, he took to his heels and is still currently on the run. The suspects were arrested and are currently being investigated.

