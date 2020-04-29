The police in Bayelsa state has arrested a 31-year-old man identified as Mike for raping a 9-year-old virgin.

According to reports the guy who is their neighbor lured the girl simply identified as Ruth to his room with N20 before defiling her.

Her mother traced her to his room with her voice while she was screaming.

While the mom was shouting her daughter’s name, the rapist tied the little girl’s mouth with a wrapper.

He has since been arrested and is currently in custody at Akenfa Police Station Yenagoa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

