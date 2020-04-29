At least 4 vehicles were involved in an accident in Benin, Edo state, as commuters hurried home to beat the 7pm curfew set by the state government.

The incident reportedly occurred at the popular Upper Mission Road in Benin.

In a viral video taken at the scene, the cars involved in the accident are seen piled on top of each other, leaving viewers wonder how it happened.

The vehicles included an 18-seater passenger bus, a red car, an ash car and a truck fully loaded with 7up soda drinks.

According to reports, no life was lost in the accident and those involved were immediately rushed to the hospital.

The curfew is expected to be reviewed tomorrow as the initial 10-day lapses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

