Salute Nigeria Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has lauded Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, for setting up an investigative panel over alleged extra-judicial killing of a resident, Ifeany Arunsi.

The National Coordinators of the organisation, Mrs Chielo Ojirika, gave the commendation in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

Arunsi was shot dead about a week ago by a policeman at Ebem Ohafia area of Abia.

Ojirika expressed confidence in the investigative panel and the calibre of distinguished senior police officers constituted by the IGP.

She noted that the organisation believed that the investigative panel headed by Deputy IGP, Mr Anthony Ogbizi of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, would carry out the job dispassionately.

The national coordinator also commended the IGP for the recent posting of a new state Commissioner of Police Janet Agbedea as the first female commissioner in the state.

According to her, the posting has further demonstrated IGP’s leadership directions on gender sensitivity and mainstreaming which is also a component of community-oriented policing.

In a related development, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), has congratulated Agbede.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement in Enugu, said that Agbede believed in community-oriented policing agenda.

Amaraizu said that she had supported POCACOV activities and programmes then as a deputy commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) in Enugu State.

