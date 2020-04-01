Grammy Award nominee and Nigerian musician, Burna Boy announced today that he is leaving Twitter for good. Yesterday, the singer had a rough day on Twitter after a fan asked him, “If you’re to go on a hit battle with any fellow Nigerian artiste, who would that be?”

Burna Boy responded:

“I don’t really know what a hit battle is, but I’m willing to go toe to toe with ANY worthy challenger, lyrically, musically, physically. However they want it.”

Musician, Reekado Banks replied Burna Boy saying, “I’m game that energy, let’s get it.”

However, Burna Boy rejected Reekado Banks’ offer, calling him an Unworthy Challenger.

Several Twitter users bashed him, with many of them accusing him of being proud.

Well, Burna Boy announced his last tweet today before taking his leave. Read his message below.

