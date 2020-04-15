Renowned and international model, Naomi Campbell broke into the American modelling industry despite being a black woman and she has managed to stay relevant for decades.

Having remained in the modelling scene for 34 years, she took to Instagram to celebrate her success and also advise her followers to “love” what they do.

She wrote, “34 years of modeling, love, growth, friendship, wisdom, joy, pain, loss, experience, fun, laughter and so much more. You have got to love what you do, love it everyday, through highs and the lows, the wins and the losses…I can honestly say I love what I do and thank you all for being here with me every step of the way.”

