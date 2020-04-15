A mother-of-one, identified as Ibukun Emmanuel, has been allegedly battered by her neighbor , Muyideen Ajayi, who is said to be infamous for thuggery in their area.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday, 10th April,2020 at their house located at Bajomo compound, Ahmadiyya B/Stop , Agbado Ijaiye, Lagos.

Revealing what happened, Ibukun said, “Muyideen has been making sexual advances to me which I’ve refused and made my stance known to him .

The straw that broke the camel’s back was ‪on Friday afternoon‬ , when he accosted me and wanted to have sex with me but I refused and he hit me severally resulting in my battered face.

I made a report at Meiran police station and nothing has been done about it . I’m scared for my life as this guy is a thug in our area.”

