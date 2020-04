Football star, Neymar Jr’s mum, Nadine Gonçalves, is dating a 22 year old gamer and model, Tiago Ramos, who is six years younger than her son.

Nadine Gonçalves who split from Neymar senior (Nutmeg’s dad) in 2016, took to Instagram to reveal that she is now dating Tiago Ramos.

