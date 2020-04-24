Reports have emerged that Neymar’s mother, Nadine Goncalves has dumped her 23-year-old lover, Tiago Ramos. Ramos is a self-confessed fan of her footballer son.

Nadine publicly disclosed her relationship with 23-year-old Tiago Ramos few weeks ago, however, she has reportedly ended the relationship after discovering that he had dated various men before they first met.

Tiago who is six years younger than Neymar allegedly dated Neymar’s personal chef Mauro and a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian, Carlinhos Maia.

According to Daily Mail, the toyboy is back with his family in Brazil after being kicked out of Nadine’s mansion. He posted a video on Instagram of himself playing a computer game with his mother and sister on Wednesday April 22.

Nadine was married to Neymar’s father and agent, Wagner Ribeiro for 25 years – but they split up in 2016.

