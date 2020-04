On Sunday, Nigeria confirmed 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total infections in the country to 1,273, This is according to data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to a tweet on the official handle of the NCDC, 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 8 in Sokoto and 6 in Taraba.

Nigeria’s total deaths from the virus now stand at 40 while 239 have recovered.

