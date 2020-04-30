A herbal remedy “CVD PLUS” for the treatment of the novel coronavirus has been invented by a Nigerian Catholic priest, Fr. Anselm Adodo, OSB.

Fr. Anslem ,the Director of Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories in Edo State, Nigeria, revealed in a statement on the company’s Facebook page that the vaccine was in response to Nigeria’s fight against the pandemic.

He added that considering that the drugs can easily be produced, stored and distributed, the plant-based drugs also can be handled by medical and non-medical personnel as they pose a low contamination risk.

According to the Catholic Priest, the ‘CVD PLUS’ drug consists of antiviral and immunomodulatory agents which help to stimulate antibodies.

Confirming the news in a recent interview, a spokesperson at the laboratory noted that the drug has been presented to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) and is still under investigations.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) however said it is not advisable to consume any mixtures claiming to be a COVID-19 vaccine, as they could “cause harm”.

