A Nigerian doctor identified as Chugbo Emeka, has died after being exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lagos.

Emeka, a private medical practitioner, died yesterday April 16, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital isolation ward.

Announcing his death via Twitter, the Nigeria Medical Association Lagos state chapter, wrote

”NMA LAGOS regrets to announce the death of Dr. Chugbo Emeka at the LUTH isolation ward. He died on 15/04/2020.He was a Private Medical Practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. We condole with his family and d medical community for this painful loss. NMA Lagos”

Emeka Okoro, a friend of the deceased wrote:

First case of Nigerian Doctor who has fallen to the #COVID?19 here in Nigeria. Dr Emeka Chugbo MBBS Lagos (1990), a LUTH trained Consultant. Pray God gives his family the strength to bear his loss. So sad now!!! May His Soul Rest in Peace!!!

