The Nigerian Government today, ordered civil servants from Grade level 14 and above to resume work on Monday May 4th, after weeks of working from home.

These set of civil servants have been urged to limit the number of visitors they welcome to their offices adding that hand-washing facilities should be located at every strategic location within their office premises.

The order was contained in a circular by Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The circular reads in part:

“Further to Mr. President’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL 14 and above and those in essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th of May, 2020 in the first instance.“

“Offices will be open thrice a week, that is, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – and close at 2:00 pm on each day.”

