A Nigerian healthcare worker, Ugonwa Okeke has died of Coronavirus in New Jersey. U.S.A

The graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) relocated to America few years ago in search of greener pasture. She was firmly on the path to achieving great success in her chosen career as a health care provider in New Jersey but unfortunately, that dream was cut short by Coronavirus.

Friends and family members took to Facebook to mourn the mother of two. Samson Idonigie broke the news of her death on his Facebook, adding that she died while saving others.

“With sad heart we announce the death of our own Ugonwa Okeke (Heath Care Worker) New Jersey of Covid-19,” he wrote.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

