A Nigerian man identified as Taiwo Eluyemi have been allegedly killed after insisting on practicing the social distancing order of the Lagos state government.

The deceased who resides on Taiwo Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos, often invited his neighbors to watch football and movies in his apartment.

On Wednesday, he, however, sent them out because they were so much and were not observing social distancing order imposed by the state government to curb the spread of the virus.

Unbeknownst to him, one of his neighbors, Habeeb, who he had a misunderstanding with sometime back, was triggered by his action and nursed a plan to get back at him. Both of them had an altercation before Habeeb left Eluyemi’s apartment

Reports say the deceased who is popular on the street, went to his church within the area on Thursday to pick up his son and on his way back home, he was allegedly attacked with a cutlass by Habeeb, and thereafter bled to death.

Habeeb was later arrested and handed over to the police.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana confirmed the incident and said the suspect is currently in police custody and investigation into the matter is ongoing.

