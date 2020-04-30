The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has threatened to resign if the recruitment of 774, 000 persons by the Federal Government is hijacked by politicians.

He said this on Wednesday while inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Extended Special Public Works Across the 774 Local Government Areas of the Federation.

Keyamo noted that the pilot scheme was approved to be implemented in five local government areas in eight states, which includes Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti , Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara.

When asked if the recruitment process won’t be hijacked by politicians, Keyamo assured that it won’t happen, adding that the jobs were not meant for either APC or PDP members.

According to him:

“This is not for PDP or APC, I assure you it will not happen. I will leave this job if they want to insist that it will happen. Mr. President is targeting ordinary Nigerians who are neither PDP, APC, nor just anything. They just want to get jobs, they just want to feed their family.

“This is not a time for us to empower our followers as politicians. We are going to dig deep, it is one of the recommendations you are going to make, that is why you are here.”

President Buhari had on April 6, approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians on the Special Public Works programme in the country, in a bid to tackle the effect of COVID-19 across the country.

