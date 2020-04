Nigerian Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Okagbare has filed for divorce from her husband, former Super Eagles player, Igho Otegheri after a stint of marital crisis.

The couple got married in Sapele, Delta State in November 2014 in a wedding ceremony which was attended by family, friends and loved ones.

However 6 years later, the couple who relocated to the United States have gone their seperate ways amid allegations of infidelity, laziness and other irreconciliable differences.

