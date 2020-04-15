A 22-year-old Nigerian student, E. I. Joseph, has been accused of sexually assaulting a commercial sex worker in Budapest, Hungary.

The University of Hungary student allegedly committed the crime on Saturday, April 11, 2020. According to the police, Joseph had responded to a Hungarian woman who was advertising sexual services online.

They arranged to meet at her apartment but the suspect refused to pay for her services in advance as agreed. When she asked him to leave, he refused, then strangled and raped her before fleeing the scene.

The police received a call from the woman at approximately 3 PM and were able to identify Joseph using surveillance camera footage from the area and he has been taken into custody.

