Reports have emerged that Nigerians living in China are being humiliated and embarrassed by the Chinese Police.

Currently, several Nigerians are out on the streets in China with nowhere to go.

There are several viral videos that have been circulating and in one of the videos, Nigerians were heard saying, “They are chasing us. They are telling us to go back to our country. There are Chinese in Africa. They have not been sent packing.

“They kept us here for 14 days, now they are telling us to leave. ”

This is coming at a time when a 15-man Chinese medical team just arrived Nigeria in a chartered flight to compliment efforts in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

We believe the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will respond to this in due time.

